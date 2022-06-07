David Robert Stolpa, age 56, of Duluth passed away suddenly in March.
He was born and raised in Milwaukee to Joanne Gilmeister (Tomsich) and Wayne Stolpa. David was part of a large loving family on the Iron Range where he spent many summers as a child fishing, swimming, enjoying childhood adventures and family celebrations. He often returned north while growing up to hunt and fish with a circle of friends he forever embraced. His work with his mother at Treasure Nook, his business venture, PC Homecare, time at Range Cornice working alongside his Uncle Frank and his years at Orthopedic Associates, all brought him great pride and satisfaction.
He is survived by his son, Devin R. Stolpa; brother, Kenneth W. Stolpa; nephew, Jaxon B. Stolpa; aunts, Pat Tomsich and Janet Tomsich; and his circle of cousins who will forever keep him in their hearts.
A private inurnment will be held on June 11 at Calvary Cemetery where he will join those he loved: his mother, grandparents, Frank and Frances Tomsich and his Uncle Ed Tomsich.
“Our loved ones are a gift to us. After they have gone, we remember and we celebrate the life they lived, the love they showed and the difference they made in our lives.”
