David Robert Martin

David Robert Martin, 49, of Cook, Minn., passed away Thursday, May 6, 2021, with his family by his side.

A Memorial Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 16, at the Cook Community Center.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.

