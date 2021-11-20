David ‘Pete’ Lee Weddell

David “Pete” Weddell age 57 of Hibbing formerly of Eveleth died Tuesday November 16, 2021 at Fairview Range Medical Center in Hibbing from complications due to COVID-19. Pete was born June 28, 1964 in Lynwood, CA to David and Lorraine (Hague) Weddell. He was a graduate of Virginia High School and later went on to attend Mesabi Range College. Pete worked as a diesel mechanic for Arrowhead Transit in Virginia for many years. He was a very caring selfless gentle giant who always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed the life he made for himself, loved spending time with his family and friends. Being outdoors was one of his passions, wheeling, kayaking and taking rides down Beauty Mountain Road in the fall. He was the number one fan of his grandkids sporting events, almost never missing a single game. Pete was a proud father and shared memories of all life’s aspects of his children while they grew up, he was a very respectful man with lots of love to give. Pete is survived by his children Travis (Jessica) Weddell and their daughter, Oliveah of Baldwin, MI, Chantel Weddell and her son, Alexander of Montgomery, MN, his soulmate, Kellie Minerich, her children, Scott (Heather) Curtis, Anthony (Kaitlyn) Curtis and Jordan Minerich, siblings, Mark (Nancy) Wilbur, JoAnna (Mike) Hambly, Gail (Denny) Dennis and Sharon (Dennis) Brady and many nieces and nephews. He was also known as Grandpa Pete and so loved by Adrianna, Brody, Aiden and Gaige.
He was preceded in death by his parents, David and Lorraine and his brother, Tom Flake.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday November 23, 2021 at Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Pastor Brian Birk will officiate the service. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. until the beginning of the service at 1 p.m. at the funeral home.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com .
