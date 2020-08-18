David P. Cicchi, 89, of Side Lake, Minn., died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, in St Mary’s Hospital at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minn.
He was born March 17, 1931, in Hibbing, the son of Mossimo and Angeline Cicchi.
David was a member of the Hibbing High School swim and dive team and graduated from there in 1949. He went on to get an Engineering Degree from Michigan Tech. David joined the U.S. National Air Guard where he was a navigator earning the rank of captain. He was united in marriage to Doris (Brinegar) Cicchi on December 14, 1957, in Denton, Texas, and shortly after moved to Hibbing.
David worked at the State Mine Office as an engineer and went on to start his own company Primary Sensors, Inc., and operated that company until his retirement. He was a member of the First Presbyterian Church, ISA, SME and the Algonquin Club. His hobbies included memberships to the Mesaba Country Club and the Hibbing Curling Club. He also enjoyed water skiing and was a history buff.
David is survived by his wife, Doris; children, Allison (Jeff) Young of Side Lake, Amy Cicchi of Chisholm, Dean (Nette) Cicchi of Hibbing; his sister, Olga Morrison of Hibbing; and his grandchildren, Mallory (Matthew) Johnson, Nicolas Cicchi and Livia Cicchi.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Raymond
The family would like to thank the Mayo Clinic and its staff for the wonderful care and efforts given to David these past years. They would also like to thank the Fairview Range for their dedicated care during his stays there.
A memorial service for David will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday Aug. 23, in the Dougherty Funeral Home, Hibbing.
Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service at the funeral home on Sunday.
Burial will be at a later date in the Maple Hill Cemetery Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home in Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
