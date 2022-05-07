David Monnie Stanton, 79, of Cook, Minn., passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022.
David was born in Chicago, Ill., on Feb. 23, 1943, to May Ripnen and Robert Stanton. He attended school in Virginia and then Cook High School. He entered the United States Air Force in 1961, and honorably served his country for 4 years and 9 months. He married Kathryn Kontio on Sept. 25, 1965 at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Cook. David worked for US Steel, Minntac and International Harvester. He then started his own welding business where he worked until retirement. He was a member of the Cook VFW Post 1757 and the Honor Guard. He was also a member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and volunteered for many VFW and DAV events.
David enjoyed hunting, fishing and going to his cabin on the lake. He had an airboat that he purchased in 1998 which allowed him to go to the cabin year-round. He enjoyed researching YouTube for videos to help him repair different things. David also enjoyed visiting Wayne, his life-long best friend, in Montana every summer. After Wayne passed away, David kept in close contact with Wayne’s children. David was a friendly, quiet person. He was a caring person and was often concerned for other people.
David is survived by his wife, Kathryn Stanton; daughter, Melissa (Michael) Weske; sister, Sharon Gartner; faithful companion and beloved dog, Sisu; and many other family and friends.
David was preceded in death by his parents; his step-father, Melvin Lund; and aunt and uncle, Aino and Einar Johnson.
A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, May 14, at 2 p.m. at Mlaker Funeral Home, Cook. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.