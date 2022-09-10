David Michael Yachwak, 73, of Chisholm, died Friday, Sept. 2, 2022, at his home.
He was born May 27, 1949, to John M. Yachwak, Sr., and Mary (Rohach) Yachwak.
David was a 1968 graduate of Chisholm High School and a lifelong Chisholm resident. He served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War. David was retired from US Steel MinnTac, where he worked for many years with the “Road Crew” as a heavy equipment operator. He enjoyed cooking, family gatherings, and visiting with friends at Tom & Jerry’s. In his younger years, he also liked hunting, four-wheeling, motorcycling, and woodworking. David was a member of the St. Nicholas Orthodox Church.
David will be dearly missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his older brother, John Yachwak, Jr., and, sister-in-law, Mary Jo Yachwak; his niece, Ann Yachwak and her husband, Peter Beatrice; aunts, Julie (Rohach) Kruchoski and Lorna (Huikkala) Rohach; and many beloved cousins.
He was preceded in death by his parents and his dog, Poochie.
A private graveside service will be held at Chisholm Cemetery on Friday, Sept. 16. In lieu of flowers, the family prefers memorials to the Chisholm Community Foundation at 4 SW 3rd Ave. in Chisholm, MN 55719 (www.chisholmcommunityfoundation.com), or the American Lung Association (www.lung.org).
Arrangements are being handled by Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service (www.ruppfuneralhome.com).
