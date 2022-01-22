David Michael Mayen, 76, passed away at his temporary residence in Babbitt from natural causes.
David was born Oct. 31, 1945, in St. Paul, Minn., to George and Virginia Mayen. He graduated from St. Paul’s Johnson High School, and was one of the nation’s first computer programmers, working as a computer system analyst for many prominent companies across the U.S., while traveling with his family across the nation as work required. In 1980 he settled in Ely, the place he loved most of all.
He is survived by children: Russell Mayen, Debra (Craig) Pulley, Amber Mayen; mother of children, Carol Saatela; grandchildren: Megan Pulley, Anna Mills, Morgan Entner; brothers: Jeff Mayen, Michael (Joan) Mayen, Gary (Rayette) Mayen; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by parents, George and Virginia Mayen of North Branch; brother, Steven Mayen of Bovey; his grandparents; many special aunts and uncles; and nephew, Brandon Mayen.
He loved his Lord and Savior Jesus, always carried his Bible with him, and enjoyed translating scripture from Hebrew and Greek.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Not one to wish people to be sad or serious, we know Dave’s wish was for people to celebrate his life with joy.
