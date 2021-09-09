David Marvin Lusti died on Sept. 5, 2021. David was 63 years old. He passed away peacefully in his sleep surrounded by his family at his home in Menahga, Minn.
David was born July 22, 1958 in Park Rapids, Minn., to Marvin and Sharleen (West) Lusti. Along with his two brothers and one sister, they settled in Menahga, living near the center of town. Dave would soon form lifelong friendships with children from the neighborhood as well as his beloved classmates.
David left Menahga after high school in 1976 and moved to the Iron Range where he would work as a heavy equipment operator for 28 years in the mine at Eveleth, Minn. Dave was a proud member of the local Steelworkers Union. During layoffs from mining, David also worked as a carpenter building and remodeling homes back in Menahga. Before retiring he worked for RDO Farms as a harvester and land clearer around the Park Rapids area.
David married his high school sweetheart Sharlayne Sakkinen July 10, 1980 in Virginia, Minn. They would soon welcome a son, Travis. They lived in Virginia and Iron, Minn., before eventually settling back in their hometown of Menahga. The couple purchased a home near Blueberry Lake. In Menahga, David pursued his love of the outdoors. David was a dedicated deer hunter and also enjoyed taking walks in the woods looking for grouse. He could often be found fishing Blueberry and Twin Lakes, whether in the boat or on the ice. The Crow Wing River also was a special place where he loved to camp and float the river.
When not in the outdoors, he spent his time tending to his garden along with Shar. He even managed to get her to accompany him in the boat from time to time. He cherished the time spent with his grandson Jonas playing bocce ball, board games and teaching him the essential card games of cribbage, Finnish Five Card and Smear. They traded their respective hunting/fishing stories. David shared his love/annoyance with the game of golf with Travis either on the course or watching the pros on TV. He followed the Minnesota Vikings, Twins and Gopher Basketball teams, rarely missing a game. David was a participant in many of Menahga’s St. Urho’s Day celebrations. Whether it was driving “The Bus” loaded with friends and family in the parade or designing a championship barstool sled, he looked forward to the big day every March.
David is survived by his wife, Sharlayne; son, Travis Lusti (Ashlee); grandson, Jonas Lusti; father, Marvin Lusti; mother, Sharleen Lindquist; brothers, Scott Lusti, Brad Lusti (Jane); sister Peggy Burkman (Mark); brother in-law, Larry Sakkinen (Teresa); sisters in-law, Sherry Koskie (Duane), Shawn Helmin (Jody); nephews, Dustin Burkman, Jesse Lusti, Brad Jr. Lusti, Bobby Lusti, Aaron Sakkinen, Corey Sakkinen, Austin Helmin; nieces, Shaana Lusti, Mandy Lusti, Allison Burkman, Lynn Sakkinen, Lindsey Koskie.
David was preceded in death by his stepfather, Norman Lindquist; stepmother, Ila Lusti; in-laws, Wilfred and Betty Sakkinen.
Please visit www.karvonenfuneralhome.com to leave memorials and condolences on David’s Tribute Wall.
Arrangements provided by Karvonen Funeral & Cremation Service of Wadena, Minn.
