David Mark Weber Damjanovich

​​David Mark Weber Damjanovich, 69, of Woodbury, passed away on Sept. 20, 2021.

David, son of Ardell and Nick Damjanovich, was born in Hibbing, Minn., on May 3, 1952. He attended Nashwauk-Keewatin High school, Hibbing Junior College and then Mankato State University. While living in the Iron Range, he worked at National Steel, and was the United Steel Workers, Local 2660 Union President. When he moved to the Twin Cities, he worked with youth for Job Corp. He later began his career at Target, a job that he loved for 23 years. He enjoyed cooking, art projects, gardening, telling stories, traveling, a good cup of coffee, road trips, and spending time with family.

David is survived by his wife, Kathleen Weber Damjanovich; mother, Ardell Damjanovich; brothers, Dennis (Marsha) Damjanovich and Nick (Juleen) Damjanovich; sisters, Mary (Kevin) Ayd and Beccy (Dan) Fillman. He was preceded in death by his father, Nick Damjanovich.

Visitation Mon., Sept. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home; 515 W. Hwy 96 at Mackubin, Shoreview.

Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, Sept. 28 11:00 a.m., visitation 10-11 a.m., at St. Odilia Catholic Church; 3495 Victoria St. N., Shoreview. Interment Calvary Cemetery; Austin, Minn. We invite attendees to wear colorful attire to honor David and encourage masks. holcombhenryboom.com 651-482-7606

Service information

Sep 27
Visitation
Monday, September 27, 2021
4:00PM-7:00PM
Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home
515 W. Highway 96 at Mackubin
Shoreview, MN 55126
Sep 28
Visitation
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
10:00AM-11:00AM
Saint Odilia Catholic Church
3495 N. Victoria
Shoreview, MN 55126
Sep 28
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, September 28, 2021
11:00AM
Saint Odilia Catholic Church
3495 N. Victoria
Shoreview, MN 55126
