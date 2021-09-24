David Mark Weber Damjanovich, 69, of Woodbury, passed away on Sept. 20, 2021.
David, son of Ardell and Nick Damjanovich, was born in Hibbing, Minn., on May 3, 1952. He attended Nashwauk-Keewatin High school, Hibbing Junior College and then Mankato State University. While living in the Iron Range, he worked at National Steel, and was the United Steel Workers, Local 2660 Union President. When he moved to the Twin Cities, he worked with youth for Job Corp. He later began his career at Target, a job that he loved for 23 years. He enjoyed cooking, art projects, gardening, telling stories, traveling, a good cup of coffee, road trips, and spending time with family.
David is survived by his wife, Kathleen Weber Damjanovich; mother, Ardell Damjanovich; brothers, Dennis (Marsha) Damjanovich and Nick (Juleen) Damjanovich; sisters, Mary (Kevin) Ayd and Beccy (Dan) Fillman. He was preceded in death by his father, Nick Damjanovich.
Visitation Mon., Sept. 27 from 4-7 p.m. at Holcomb-Henry-Boom-Purcell Funeral Home; 515 W. Hwy 96 at Mackubin, Shoreview.
Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday, Sept. 28 11:00 a.m., visitation 10-11 a.m., at St. Odilia Catholic Church; 3495 Victoria St. N., Shoreview. Interment Calvary Cemetery; Austin, Minn. We invite attendees to wear colorful attire to honor David and encourage masks. holcombhenryboom.com 651-482-7606
