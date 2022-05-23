David M. Cherne, 71 of Babbitt, Minn., passed away Sunday, May 15, 2022, at Ely Bloomenson Hospital after a 7 year battle with lung cancer.
Dave was a lifelong resident of Ely, Minn., where he lived on the Echo Trail in a beautiful log home he built with his wife of 51 years, the love of his life, Deb (Kainz) Cherne.
He was a Master Plumber/Steamfitter, member of Plumbers & Steamfitters Local 589 for almost 50 years, where he also was a teacher, mentor and MSHA instructor. He was an avid skier, loved to hunt and fish. A proud member of the National Ski Patrol for 25 years at Giants Ridge Ski Resort where he was a trainer and First Responder/CPR instructor. He loved teaching many things to so many people. Always willing to offer his knowledge and help to anyone who needed him. Dave and Deb loved spending as much time as they could at their Aikio Island cabin with their community of close friends.
He is survived by his family: wife, Deb and children Paulette (Bruce), Danielle (Jerry Wiener), Chad (Mandy), Dwayne Walters and his grandchildren who were his world and knew him as BopBop; Easton Walters, Sophia, Ian and Logan Cherne. His sisters Denise (Paul Paulisich), Beth (Cindy Killion), brothers Steve (Rebecca), Mark (Lynda) and his closest friend who he considered his brother, Chuck Bodine. Also so many wonderful nieces, nephews, brother & sister-in-laws in the Cherne and Kainz families, too many to name.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Leslie and Marian Cherne; grandparents, aunts and uncles.
When they talk about great men, like Dave was, they always talk about deeds they have done. The worth of a great man is based on the lives they have touched. Dave will be greatly missed for his quick wit, jokes, smile and the lives he touched. Always a cell phone call away for anyone who needed him. People gravitated to him because of it and loved him. He will be missed!
A celebration of life for Dave will be held at the end of July, to be announced at a later date.
If you would like to send flowers or something to plant in Dave's honor, please contact our family's close friends: Sandy at Bloomers, Ely, Minn., or Bonnie at Ely Flower and Seed
