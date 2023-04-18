David Lynn Stern

David Lynn Stern

It is with great sadness that we announce David Lynn Stern, 66, of Buyck, Minn., passed away on April 11, 2023 at Essentia Health Miller Dwan in Duluth, Minn.

To send flowers to the family of David Stern, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Service information

Apr 19
Celebration of Life
Wednesday, April 19, 2023
12:30PM-3:00PM
Order flowers
Guaranteed delivery before the Celebration of Life begins.

Tags

Load entries