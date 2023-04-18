It is with great sadness that we announce David Lynn Stern, 66, of Buyck, Minn., passed away on April 11, 2023 at Essentia Health Miller Dwan in Duluth, Minn.
David was born in Madison, Minn., to Verle and Audrey (Lenhart) Stern on April 10, 1957. He went to Park High School in Cottage Grove, Minn., and graduated in 1976. He was a truck driver until he was forced to retire due to cancer.
David loved spending time with family and friends and being around people, he would start a conversation with anyone around him. He liked kidding around and teasing people.
David was preceded in death by his father, Verle; sister, Gail Stern; maternal grandparents, Faye and Lillian Lenhart; paternal grandparents, Emil and Rose Stern; and beloved dog, Molly.
David is survived by his mother, Audrey; brother, Donny Stern; sister, Pam Stoner; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts and uncles.
David will be dearly missed by family and friends.
His family would like to thank his friends and neighbors that helped him with anything he needed. He always said how “blessed I am to have such great friends and neighbors.”
Open-house style Celebration of Life Gathering to be held from 12:30—3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19, at Sunrise Funeral Home, 4798 Miller Trunk Hwy. Memorials preferred to assist his mother in offsetting his funeral costs and can be sent to the funeral home.
To send flowers to the family of David Stern, please visit Tribute Store.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.