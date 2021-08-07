David Lee Papin, 69, of Virginia, Minn, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, surrounded by his children.
He was born on March 14, 1952, in Virginia, the son of Ellen Bane and Floyd Papin.
Dave was a graduate of Virginia High School, class of 1970, attended Bemidji State along with Mesabi community college.
Dave met Katie (King) Papin and was married in 1977 and had 3 beautiful children. Dave was a long time employee of US Steel and retired in 2003 after 31 years of service. In 1993, David met his soul mate Mavis (Alto) Papin and was married. He then worked for the Mesabi Humane Society and spent his last working years at Grande Ace Hardware. He also volunteered for the Holy Spirit Catholic Church in the kitchen.
Dave’s extreme wit would always light up a room. Dave had a generous heart, and was always there to lend a hand. There was no lack of consideration or love for his family.
Dave was an avid Green Bay Packers fan, and was able to fulfill his dream and attend a Viking-Packer game at Lambeau Field in 2018 with his three children. Dave was also a Yankee fan and was able to attend a Yankee/Twins game with his sons. Dave was an avid reader and always had a book in his hand even if it had to be the Encyclopedia. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their various activities.
David is survived by his three children, Sam (Jill) Papin, Jennifer Hartman, Mike (Angela) Papin; four grandchildren: Addison, Bryce, Frankie and Julia; sister, DeEtta (Mel) Annala; step mother, MaryAnn (Bob) Race; step sons, Doug and Patrick Shutte; step brothers and sisters; and numerous nephews and nieces.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mavis; daughter, Jessica; mother, Ellen Bane; father, Floyd Papin; step father, Peyton Bane; and brother, Michael Bane.
David will be extremely missed by his family and friends.
A Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 12, at Range Funeral Home in Virginia, with visitation beginning one hour prior to the service. Fr. Brandon Moravitz will officiate.
Burial will be in the Greenwood Cemetery with a lunch to follow in the Holy Spirit Catholic Church.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
