David Lawrence Scovill

David L. Scovill, 75, Side Lake, Minn., died Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020, at his home on Little Sturgeon.
He was born Jan. 24, 1945, to Burvill and Enid (Topinka) Scovill in Hibbing. David was a graduate of Hibbing High School in 1964 and went on to attend Hibbing Junior College and Bemidji State. After schooling, David proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the US Army. He was shot twice in Vietnam, receiving two Purple Hearts and three Bronze Star Medals. He was enlisted with the 1st Infantry and a member of the “Big Red One.” After the war, David entered the Sacrament of Marriage with Sandi (Bowers) Scovill on April 17, 1969, at the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing. David was employed as a mining supervisor at Hibbing Taconite retiring after 30 years of service. David was a member of the Blessed Sacrament Parish in Hibbing. He loved traveling in their motor home, was a snowbird with Sandi in Arizona for nine years, and just enjoyed relaxing most recently.
He is survived by his wife, Sandi Scovill, Side Lake, Minn.; daughter, Vikki Leigh (Bryan) Latour, Londonderry, N.H.; siblings, Jerry (Carole) Scovill, Winnebago, Minn., Robert (Cathy) Scoville, Orting, Wash., Patrick (Ann) Scovill, Newark, Texas, Richard (Karen) Scovill, and Mary Beth Wanhala, both of Hibbing; three grandchildren, Kaitlyn (Fritz) Brokaw, Marlborough, Mass., Kamryn Latour, and Charlotte Latour, both of Londonderry, N.H.; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Mass of Christian Burial will be 11 a.m. Friday, April 30, 2021, at Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church in Hibbing.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the beginning of Mass at 11 a.m.
Interment will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Hibbing.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. Please visit our website at www.doughertyofhibbing.com to leave a message of condolence.
