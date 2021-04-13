David Lawrence “Dave” Zelinski, 72, of Fayal Township, died Thursday, April 8, 2021 in his home surrounded by his family.
He was born Sept. 17, 1948, in Hamtramck, Mich., the son of Frank V. and Helen (Gargulinski) Zelinski; was a graduate of Sacred Heart Highschool in Roseville, Mich., and of Michigan Technological University in Houghton, Mich. Dave married Cathleen Ann Graham on Nov. 28, 1969 in Detroit, Mich., and they moved to Parkville in 1970 prior to moving to Fayal Township in 1979. Dave was employed as a Metallurgical Engineer for United States Steel – Minntac and later for Minnesota Power. He was a member of Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth, the Fabiola Club, the Parkville Community Club, Iron Mining Association, the American Institute of Mining Engineers, the Eveleth Lions Club, Curl Mesabi, was a Chamber of Commerce supporter, and a Phi Kappa Tau Alumni. Dave was very benevolent, supporting his Church, the AEOA Head Start Program, and helped establish its Puppet Program. He loved his children and grandchildren, and was a strong supporter of education.
Dave is survived by his wife of 51 years, Cathy Zelinski; daughters, Terry (fiancé Steve Tekautz) Edwards of Coon Rapids, Minn., and Michelle Zelinski of Eveleth; grandchildren, Aleena Zelinski, Maggie Edwards and Riley Edwards; siblings: Francis “Bugs (Kathleen) Zelinski of Waterford, Mich., Sandra Wrobel of Fraser, Mich., Gerald Zelinski of St. Clair Shores, Mich., and Daniel (Monique) Zelinski of Reed City, Mich.; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Donald Zelinski.
Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, at the Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth. Rev. Father Flynn will be the celebrant.
Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, April 16, in the Bauman-Cron Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia and will continue beginning at 9 a.m. at the church on Saturday.
Memorials are preferred and may be directed to the AEOA Head Start Puppet Program, 702 3rd Ave. S. Virginia MN 55792.
Family services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share remembrances online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
