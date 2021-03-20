David L. Wrolstad, 83, of Cottage Grove, Minn., passed away from congestive heart failure.
Born Sept. 8, 1937, to Vernon and Derva Wrolstad in Albert Lea, Minn., the second of four sons. His family moved to Bemidji, Minn., where they raised their family and operated the A&W Drive In. While attending college, David opted to put college on hold and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1959. He served 3 years in the Army Security Agency (ASA) stationed in Korea; He was awarded several commendations before his honorable discharge. David completed his Bachelor's degree in Business
Administration at Bemidji State University where he met Rosie Yurkovich and married in Oct. 1962. He worked at the First National Bank in Virginia before moving to Cottage Grove, where he worked for NCR and Lloyd Thomas Industrial Appraisers.
He purchased the Cottage Grove Liquors as owner/operator for 13 years. He was active in the Lions Club and various community activities. David was an avid golfer playing at the Prescott, Wis., course where he also worked part time after retiring. When not on the golf course David enjoyed spending time in the comfort of home with family and friends. A gentle soul, kind, honest, loyal and a man of few words. He was a huge fan of Minnesota sports, the Twins, Vikings and the Wild.
David is survived by his daughter, Jodee (Erol) Sonderegger Afton, Minn.; grandson, Dustin (Becca) Wrolstad, Cottage Grove; sisters-in-law: Peggy (John) Telfer, North Carolina, Gloria (John) Softich, Virginia, Sandy, Hastings, Minn.; numerous nephews, nieces and many good friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 58 years, Rose Marie Wrolstad on Dec. 14, 2020; parents, Vernon and Derva Wrolstad; brothers, Thomas, John, and Paul; in-laws, Peter and Mary Yurkovich; aunts, and uncles.
A Celebration of Life for David and Rose Marie is anticipated in June 2021 in Cottage Grove.
