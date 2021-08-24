David Keith Erickson, 81, of Chisholm, died Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at home.
He was born on Nov. 13, 1939, in Chisholm to Andrew and Elna (Maki) Erickson.
David graduated from Chisholm High School and enlisted in the Air Force. He was united in marriage to Constance “Connie” Alto and they made their home in Renton, Washington where he worked as a postal carrier. They returned to Chisholm in 2000. David was a member of the National Association of Letter Carriers Branch 79 of Seattle, Washington and the American Legion of Chisholm.
He is survived by a brother, Clyde Hartley Erickson of Chippewa Falls, Wis.; sisters-in-law, Frances Erickson of Hibbing, Sharon (Wayne) Marquart of Coon Rapids, Minn.; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Connie; daughter, Lori; and brother, Fred.
A memorial service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 28, at Rupp Funeral Home Chapel, Chisholm. Celebrant will be Fr. Paul Strommer.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m.
Burial will be in Chisholm Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to Precious Paws Humane Society, 101 1st Ave. S.W., Chisholm, MN 55719.
