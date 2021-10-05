David K. Johnson, 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family at his home in Geneseo on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021.
He was born in Virginia, Minn., to Wallace and Arlene Johnson where he graduated from Biwabik High School. David received his B.S. in Chemistry from Hamline University and then obtained his Ph.D. in organic chemistry at Montana State University. He spent 30 years teaching and mentoring hundreds of students as an organic chemistry professor at SUNY-Geneseo. He loved developing long-lasting relationships with many of his students over the years.
David enjoyed many things in life. He grew up in northern Minnesota where he spent most of his time outdoors. This continued into early adulthood in Montana where he developed interests in hiking, skiing, and cycling. As an adult, he continued to value spending time in nature, especially in Stonybrook and Letchworth State Parks. He also enjoyed his tennis club in Geneseo, spending many hours on the courts each week. His greatest passion, however, was his family. He was actively involved in his childrens' lives; nothing brought more joy to David than their successes and accomplishments.
Survived by his beloved wife of 34 years, Andrea Johnson; his children, Samuel and Lydia Johnson; his parents, Wallace and Arlene Johnson; his sister, Judith Stecker; his nieces and nephews: Jenny Cross, Jeremy Stecker, Tanya Rabideaux, Lindsay Northcutt, his mother- and father-in-law, Marvin and Glenda Northcutt; along with his brother- and sister-in-law, Marv and Jen Northcutt.
He was predeceased by his brother, Doug Johnson.
Friends and family are invited to call from 4-5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 5, at the Kevin W. Dougherty Funeral Home, 21 Big Tree Street in Livonia, NY, where David's memorial service will take place immediately following calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either: Doctors without Borders, 40 Rector St., 16th Floor, New York, NY 10006 or to: Geneseo Groveland Food Pantry, 31 Center St, Geneseo, NY 14454.
To share a memory or a condolence, please visit: www.doughertyfuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.