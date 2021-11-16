Dave Hendrickson, husband, dad, teacher, and coach, went to Heaven on Tuesday, Nov. 9, 2021. After fighting many health battles, he decided that it was okay to rest and to be reunited with his wife, Phyllis.
David John Hendrickson was born on March 31, 1934, to Liz and Art Hendrickson in Eveleth, Minnesota. Growing up, you would find him playing boot hockey on Summit Street and then later at the “Hipp” for the Eveleth Golden Bears who became State Hockey Champs between 1948-1951. During his freshman year, he and his buddy went “over the hill to find some stuff” – as the story goes – and he did. He married Phyllis Skorseth on June 26, 1954, and they were married for 61 years up until her death on May 26, 2016.
Dave left the rinks of Eveleth to play hockey at Michigan State University where he also earned his teaching degree. In 1979, he earned his Masters Degree in Earth Science from the University of Minnesota Duluth. He shared his love of people and kids by teaching and coaching high school hockey in Virginia for many years. Even after retiring from coaching, Dave continued to shape and influence hockey players by staying involved with Minnesota Hockey, USA Hockey, and numerous summer hockey schools. Off the ice, Dave shared his love for the outdoors with his family by hunting, fishing, picking berries, camping, and spending time at Birch Lake. He was also a self-taught painter, who brought the beauty of nature to life by covering many canvases with watercolor and acrylic paints.
No one could tell a story like Dave, and his legacy will continue to live through those who retell them. His beautiful heart made him a kind, humble man who loved his family and friends with fervent loyalty. As someone mentioned recently, “We’ve lost one of the good ones,” and he was right.
Dave is survived by two sons, Keith (Julie) and Brad Hendrickson; his daughter, Jan Hendrickson; his brother, Gus (Peggy) Hendrickson; his grandchildren: Samantha (Chad) Jorgenson, Garrett Hendrickson, Maddy Kintner, Courtney (Jon) Hoyt and Kylie Hendrickson; as well as four great-grandchildren: Rhett and Cade Jorgenson, Braelyn and Brynlee Hoyt; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, December 2, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Virginia.
Visitation will take place one hour before at noon, and a gathering for family and friends will be held at the Elks Club in Virginia immediately following the service.
