David James Knezovich

David “Dave” James Knezovich, of West St. Paul, born Aug. 27, 1962, passed away Thursday, June 3, 2021, at the age of 58.
Dave grew up in Hibbing (aka “God’s Country”), attended Hibbing High School, and went on to graduate from University of St. Thomas. Dave was a lifelong athlete, reaching the 500+ Point Club for basketball at Hibbing High and going on to play basketball, football, and track and field in college. He was a six-time All American track and field athlete, and still holds a top-ten Shot Put record at St. Thomas. Dave’s accomplishments weren’t limited to athletics: After college, he had a successful career in finance for over 30 years, working for C.H. Robinson, Dougherty & Company, and most recently as a Senior Vice President at Colliers Securities in Minneapolis. Throughout his career, many of his colleagues and clients became his friends. Dave, though, would tell you his greatest achievement was his family. He was a devoted husband to Mary for nearly 30 years, and was by all accounts an incredible father. Dave was immensely proud of his sons, Neal and Kyle. Whether he was taking them hunting or fishing, attending their sporting events, or debating the current state of the NBA, his foremost priority was his boys. He relished simple pleasures in life: Good food and drink, walking the dog with Mary, caring for the house and yard, and feeding his chickens.
Dave is survived by his beloved wife, Mary Knezovich; two adoring sons, Neal and Kyle Knezovich; father-in-law, Gerry Firner; many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews, and countless friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Milan Knezovich; mother, Jane Knezovich; brother, Stephen Knezovich; and mother-in-law, Maryann Firner.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m. Thursday, June 17, at the Church of St. Joseph, 1154 Seminole Ave., West St. Paul.
Visitation will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 16, at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, 651-228-1006 and for one hour prior to the service at the church on Thursday.
