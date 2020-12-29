David J. Putzel passed away Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020, in Fort Myers, Fla.
He was born June 17, 1942, to Tony and Lucy (Rosandich) Putzel.
David graduated from Virginia High School in 1960 and Bemidji State in 1964.
He is survived by daughter, Kelly Weakly of Arizona; son, Greg Putzel of Fort Myers, Fla., and grandson, Nick Weakly of Arizona. Other survivors include brother Bob Putzel of Virginia, sisters, Marge Thorne of Hoyt Lakes, and Janet Belpedio of Virginia; aunt, Mollie Siskar of Virginia; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.
