David Hugo Aronen, 71, Virginia, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Edgewood Vista in Virginia.
David was born April 28, 1949, in Virginia to Hugo and Shirley Mildred (Saarela) Aronen and was a lifelong resident. He graduated from Roosevelt High School in 1971.
David worked as a glass cutter for the family business Arrow Auto. He also worked for the former Red Owl Grocery Store and Plaza Bowl. David loved to bowl and won numerous trophies over the years. He was an avid fisherman. He also loved to play cards, especially smear. David was a 39-year member of AA and lived his life by the Serenity Prayer. He was a member of Gethsemane Lutheran Church of Virginia.
David is survived by his mother, Shirley Mildred Aronen; brother, Brian (Robin) Aronen of Virginia; sisters, Shelley (Ed) Zeidler of Mountain Iron, Sherry Wiitala of Mountain Iron; nephews Clayton (Emily) Zeidler, Jeff (Brandi) Zeidler, Charlie (Paul) Lundblad; nieces Heather Wiitala, Kristen Aronen, and Ashley (Jon) Bishop.
He is preceded in death by father, Hugo; daughter, Heidi Parent; and brother-in-law, Larry Wiitala.
A special thank you to Robin for all her care and compassion; and to Fairview Hospice, and Edgewood Vista. David was best known for bringing laughter, joy, and humor to all the people he met. He truly loved people and was always positive.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 18, at Landmark Funeral Home Chapel in Virginia with Rev. Amy Janssen officiating.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.
Masks will be required at the funeral home and Covid-19 restrictions will apply. A private family burial will be held at a later date.
