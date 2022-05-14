David George Bennett, 66, of Iron, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at his residence surrounded by his family. He fought a courageous battle with cancer for 3 1/2 years.
David was born Feb. 17, 1956, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., to Charles and Muriel (Churchill) Bennett. He worked at EvTac in Eveleth from 1975 to 2001 as a heavy equipment operator.
David was an avid news watcher, was very interested in aviation, riding motorcycles, camping, and traveling. He volunteered for Meals on Wheels and supported various charities.
Everyone knew him as an “adrenaline junkie.” He felt he was most calm when going fast.
David is survived by wife, Dorothy; daughters: Stacy (Jon) Wesley of Iron and Kristi Bennett (Juan Menchaca) of Kasson, Minn.; sisters: Linda Welsh of Zim and Gayle (Fred) Donato of Florida; grandchildren: Justin Wesley, Mia Wesley, Emma Wesley, Isabelle Bennett, and Lila Menchaca; and numerous nieces and nephews.
David was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Janice Hoffman of Florida; and brother-in-law, Bill Welsh.
We would like to thank Fairview Range Medical and Radiation Oncology Departments, and Fairview Range Hospice for their wonderful care.
A Celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
