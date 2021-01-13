David G Swenson, 84, of Aurora, Minn., passed away at his home peacefully on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021.
He was born on May 17, 1936, to Harry and Phebe (Mills) Swenson of Remer, Minn., where they lived on a farm. He was the youngest out of his ten brothers and sisters.
At age 15 he worked as a mechanic and tow truck driver at Mills Garage in Grand Rapids, Minn. He moved to the Iron Range in the 1950’s to work at Erie Mining.
He met the love of his life Susan Bayless and married her on May 9, 1957.
Dave and Sue settled on a farm in Palo, Minn., where they raised their three children, Peggy, Keith and Pamela. He was very passionate about his farm and loved his cattle, steers and horses. His gentle soul had deep love and compassion for animals. He spent a lot of time with his favorite horse “Goldie” that he broke for shows and parades.
Dave retired in 1985 from LTV (Erie Mining) as a Drill Operator after 31 years. He enjoyed talking about the good old days with his buddies over coffee that he met at work or through his farming days. He was well known for having the best stories that came with a contagious laugh. He enjoyed taking his grandkids for rides in the golf cart, or on the three wheeler, and taking them on bike rides.
Dave is survived by his wife, Sue Swenson (Bayless); his sisters, Shirley Osberg and Betty Jones; his children, Peggy Swenson, Keith Swenson, Pam and (Steve Herzog); his grandchildren: Gustav Shackelton, Kristen Swenson, Kaitlyn Swenson, Chaz Herzog, Kaleb Swenson, Madison Herzog and Kiara Swenson; his great grandchildren: Ethan Shackelton, Regan Shackelton, Elise Plassmeyer, Ellie Plassmeyer, Kali Fuhr, Zander Swenson, Kaden Fuhr; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will hold a private ceremony at a later date and request that cards be sent to: 4124 HWY 99, Aurora MN.
“Don’t cry for me, I’m wild and free.”
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora, MN.
