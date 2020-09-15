David G. Smith, longtime resident of Gilbert, Minn., died Monday, Sept. 14, 2020, in his home.
He was born Oct. 21, 1952 in Indianapolis, Ind., the son of Howard and Mildred (Boyer) Smith. David was united in marriage to Patti Carlson on Oct. 15, 1988, in Tucker, Ga.
David worked hard his whole life, and cared for all of the maintenance needs at the Alice Nettle Tower for more than 20 years. He was an active member of Emmanuel Baptist Church in Virginia. David was passionate about spending time with his family. He also loved music, flying, traveling, boating, his Harley and hot rods, and time at the ocean.
David is survived by his wife, Patti; mother, Mildred of Virginia; children: David C. (Rebecca) Smith of Virginia, Minn., Greg C. (Laura) Smith of Markham, Minn., Jenna M. (Ted) Asuma of Gilbert, Minn., and Claire N. (Matt) High of Ely, Minn.; grandchildren: Elizabeth, C.J., Payson, Finley, Violet, Kai, and Channing; extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father; and his sister, Debbie.
A memorial service will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 18, at Emmanuel Baptist Church in Virginia. The Reverend John Cowan will officiate.
Inurnment will be in the Gilbert Cemetery.
Family services are provided by Bauman-Cron, a Bauman Family Funeral Home, in Virginia. To express condolences on-line please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
