David G. Perrault, 63, of Micco, Fla., passed away peacefully Friday, June 25, 2021, near Gilbert, Minn., surrounded by loved ones.
He grew up in Jackson, Minn., and Duluth, Minn. He worked many years in the restaurant business and construction sales. His many passions were football, fishing, and most of all his grandchildren.
David is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Kim; children: Dave (Erin) Perrault, Jennifer (Steven) Baker, Ashley and Robert; 10 grandchildren and one expected grandchild; mother, Rosemary Perrault; siblings: Mary (Steve) Koszarek, Anne (Chuck) Rapp, Jim (Dottie) Perrault, Michelle (Randy) Auer, Tim Perrault, Laurie (Steve) Gatlin, Jane (Kerry) Garner, John (Brenda) Perrault; many nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James A. Perrault; and his niece, Becky Conner.
Memorial Mass for David will be at 10:30 a.m. Monday, July 19, at Resurrection Catholic Church in Eveleth, (301 Adams Ave.) with Fr. Charles Flynn as celebrant.
Friends may gather one hour prior to the mass at church.
A luncheon will immediately follow at Eshquaguma Country Club, 6469 White Pine Lane, Gilbert.
Burial will be at a later date.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Gilbert.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.