David G. Pallin, 90, of Chisholm, died Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at Fairview Range Medical Center.
He was born May 13, 1931, in Ironwood, Mich., to Carl and Blanche (Laforge) Pallin. He was a graduate of St. Ambrose Ironwood High School and obtained a Master’s degree in teaching from Morehead State College. David was united in marriage to Charlotte Dicus on September 10, 1955 in Evanston, Ill. He was a United States Army veteran serving during the Korean conflict.
David was a longtime Chisholm resident. He was a dedicated teacher for Chisholm School District 695 from 1957 to 1985. He began as an elementary teacher at the Vaughan Steffensrud Elementary and as a science teacher at the Junior High. David was a member of the St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Knights of Columbus 3rd degree council #3539, the Chisholm American Legion Press Lloyd Post 247. He loved spending time with his family and cherishing his dogs. He was an avid reader, enjoyed fishing and loved to travel after retirement to visit his children.
David is survived by his wife of 66 years, Charlotte; children: David (Jane), Steven (Terry), Blacnche Mlakar, Vincente, Kenneth (Brenda), Rebecca (Michael) Birdsall, Timothy, Robert (Dora); eight grandchildren; one great-grandchild; brothers: Charles, Richard (Jeanne), Thomas; sister-in-law, Elaine; many nieces and nephews
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Robert and William; sisters, Donna Pallin, Jean Valle, Barbara Danielson.
A private Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church, Chisholm, with Fr. Paul Strommer as celebrant.
