David Franklyn Chida
May 23, 1960—December 25, 2022
David Franklyn Chida was born in Virginia, Minn., on May 23, 1960. He attended Marquette Catholic Grade School and graduated from Roosevelt High School in Virginia, Minn., in 1978. His childhood friends were important relationships to him throughout his entire life.
Dave graduated from North Dakota State University with a Bachelors of Science Degree in Civil Engineering in May of 1990. He was meticulous with his work on his projects and was a hard worker at Twins Port Testing.
One of David’s profound joys was becoming a father. He loved spending time together with his boys at Ely Lake in Eveleth, Minn. His boys made him the happiest; they were his hope for a better tomorrow.
He passed into the loving arms of Jesus Christ on Christmas morning
Dave faced life’s challenges with grace and courage. He was a humble man whose sense of humor and strong faith were always present in his life. Dave’s loyalty, charisma, and thoughtfulness made him a best friend to many. He will be remembered for his quick wit and his storytelling with Scottish and Irish brogues. We will miss his signature goodbye: “God loves you and so do I.”
Dave was fortunate to be able to help care for his Dad during his last years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martha (Nevin) Chida and Franklyn Chida, his step-Mom Shirley Chida, and his sister Bonnie Wabik.
Dave is survived by his sons, Franklyn (Kristina) Chida, Tony (fiancé Morgan Bachman), Jon (Courtney) Stransky and their daughter Annabelle, Andrew (Molli) Stransky, and his sisters Sharon (Robert) Opitz, Diane McGarry (Richard Martin), Tracy (Darrel) Baker, brother-in-law Randy Wabik, his former wife Katie Stransky, along with 24 nieces and nephews.
There will be a Celebration of Life held in his honor at the Vineyard Church (1533 West Arrowhead Road, Duluth, MN 55811) on February 10, 2023 at 11 a.m.
