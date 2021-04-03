David Edward Bratulich, 76, of Mountain Iron, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at St. Luke’s Hospital, Duluth.
He was born in Virginia, Minn., on Sept. 1, 1944. The eldest son of Edward and Margaret Shirley (Lowe) Bratulich. Dave graduated from Eveleth High School Class of 1962. Following graduation, he served his country in the U.S. Navy on the U.S.S. Donnor during the Cuban Missile Crisis. Upon his return he attended Hibbing Junior College and University of Minnesota, Duluth. He received his Bachelor's degree in elementary education and taught in the Buhl and MIB district until retirement in 2002.
Dave was a teacher, coach and friend to many. He was a proud veteran and a member of American Legion Post 0220, Mountain Iron.
Dave is survived by his children, Jill (Kevin) Finnerty of St. Michael, Minn., Steven Bratulich of Princeton, Minn.; his five grandchildren: Kayla, Lindsay and Chloe Finnerty; Niko and Luke Bratulich; brother, Robert (Laurie Osmundson) Bratulich of Eveleth; sister, Susan (Dave Kritz) Bratulich of Hibbing; niece, Tracy (Brian) Bergstrom; nephews, Aaron (Jenni) Kritz; Ian (Lindsay) Kritz; and ex-wife, Susan Arko. He is also survived by numerous cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his grandson, Marko Bratulich.
A private family graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, May 21, at the Eveleth Cemetery. Family friends and others whose lives were touched by David are invited to join the family for a celebration of Dave’s (Brat’s) life at BG’s from 5 to 8 p.m.
