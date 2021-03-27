David Drew Rogge, of Hoyt Lakes, passed away Saturday, March 20, 2021.
He was born Feb. 26, 1947, the third of six boys born to John and Donna (Olson) Rogge in Windom, Minn.
He moved to Hoyt Lakes in 1957 and graduated from Aurora-Hoyt Lakes in 1965. He enlisted in the Army and was stationed in Germany during the Vietnam War. Upon his return to Hoyt Lakes, he worked at the bowling alley and Erie Mining Company. He helped lay the gas lines in town when Peoples Natural Gas was developed in Hoyt Lakes. He then worked at Lutsen Ski Resort, and also managed the Edgewater Restaurant/Bar in Tofte for several years. He also worked at various accounting firms in the Twin Cities and before retiring, worked for a limousine company in St. Paul.
David was an Eagle Scout.
He was most proud of his 34 year sobriety, and his family was as proud of his accomplishment as he was.
David is survived by three brothers, Casey (Patti) of Hoyt Lakes, Brad of Jacksonville, Fla., and Mitch of Bloomington; nieces: Kristine (Chris) Kunze, Tara Lamppa, Amy (Curt Wercinski) Rogge, Rheanne (Matt) Halliday, Megan (Kenny Johnson) Ryan (Adrian) Rogge-Gaitan. Nephews; Tom Rogge, Chan (Kristie) Rogge, John (Kristen) Rogge; great- nephew and nieces: Olivia, Luke, Kasey, Cole, Bryce, Jack, Ella, Abby, Noah, Theo, Tyler, Zach, Lauren, Tristan, Jackson, Toby, Bradley, William, Lucas, Lily; several cousins; many friends; and his beloved cat Spike.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Steve and Tom.
Per David’s request, there will be no service. He requested that his ashes be scattered to the wind on the North Shore of Lake Superior where his heart remained throughout the years.
We thank everyone involved in his medical care during his journey with MDS. He fought a good fight, and will be dearly missed.
