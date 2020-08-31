David Douglas Dropp, 73, passed away peacefully at home with his wife after a seven-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
David, (AKA) Deacon, Rat Poison, DD, Urkel, Grandpa Dado, and Potsy was born June 6, 1947, in Chisholm, Minn., to John and Josephine Dropp. He married Sue Rummel on Aug. 26, 1978. Dave was an elementary teacher for over 25 years in District 742 until he retired in 2000 to care for his son David Jr. full time after a car accident. Dave Sr. was always funny and his jokes and humor will be missed dearly. He completed a degree in elementary education at Bemidji State where he was also a Hall of Fame football player. He then went on to complete his Master’s degree at Mankato State. He was a dedicated husband, father, and grandfather. He had a strong faith in God and taught everyone life lessons. He enjoyed church, teaching elementary education, football, playing cribbage, attending his children/grandchildren’s sporting events, and fixing stuff.
Dave is survived by his wife, Sue of St. Cloud; daughters, Dayon Dropp of Edina and Rachel Dropp of Guerneville, Calif.; his sons, Anthony Dropp of San Diego, Calif., and David Jr. of Little Falls; brothers, Jim (Marlene) Dropp of Hibbing and Ron (Helen) Dropp of Chisholm; grandchildren, Soren Dropp of Edina and Taylor Dropp of San Diego, Calif.; and his therapy dog, Louie Vuitton. He was preceded in death by his parents. The family would like to acknowledge a special thanks to Dave’s compassionate caregivers that made it possible for him to stay in the comfort of his home over the last couple years as his disease progressed. Condolences and Memorials are preferred.
A Catholic Mass will be held from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 3, at the Church of St. Michael’s by Father Thomas Skaja, located at 1036 Co Rd 4, St. Cloud, Minn.
A celebration and appetizers will follow at Blackberry Ridge Golf Club from 3 to 6 p.m. located at 3125 Clubhouse Road in Sartell, Minn.
