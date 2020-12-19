David (DeeDee) Gary Santelli passed away on Sunday, Dec. 13, 2020, at St. Mary's Hospital in Rochester, Minn., due to complications of Covid-19.
David was born to Americo and Audrey (Boutang) Santelli on Aug. 21, 1949, in Virginia, Minn.
David graduated from Virginia High School in 1968 and from Eveleth VoTech in 1970. In 1973 he started working at U.S. Steel Minntac. After 30 years he moved on to United Tac and Keetac, working a couple of years at each. He then went back to U.S. Steel Minntac for another short time. He did love mining.
His passions in life were hunting and fishing, especially going to Lake of the Woods to Ballard's Resort. Car racing was another joy of his; making several trips to Daytona and watching races on T.V. every chance he had. Family was important to him, especially spending time with his step grandchildren who he would do anything for.
David is survived by his brothers, Terry (Trudy) of Virginia, and Kerry (Jean) of Ely Lake, Eveleth; niece, Cara Santelli (Jeff Stanish) and children, Kai and Kieren of St. Paul; nephew, Pat Santelli (Sarah Oppelt) and children, Alden and Nora of Minneapolis; step children, Jennifer (Matt Hogberg) and children, Xavier and Madeline; Joe (Angela) Zebro and children, Zivah and Evangeline; and his ex-wife and friend, Debra Nylander.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents; father, Americo (Mugga); and mother, Audrey.
We would like to thank St. Mary's Hospital for the care they gave David.
Knowing David like we do, he's reeling in fish now with his good friend David (Orlo) Anderson and with the Lord.
No services are planned at this time.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia. To sign the online guest book or send condolences visit www.rangefuneralhomes.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.