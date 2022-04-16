David Charles Hardy passed away at his home in St. Cloud, Minn., on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at the young age of only 22 years old.
David was born in Grand Rapids, Minn., on Mother’s Day – May 9, 1999, to David & Kelli Hardy.
David was a very energetic child who loved to emulate his father and took it upon himself to form a protective nature of his two older sisters, Sara and Katy, since the passing of their mother from cancer when David was only 8 years old. The loss of their mother in 2007 was devastating to the entire family.
God recognized the suffering that the loss of Kelli placed on the Hardy family and blessed them in 2010 with the addition of Laurie, whom David’s father married, and her children Dustin and Cassie. David’s open, loving heart and warm nature was so welcoming to them all.
David was tenacious and excelled in sports. In school he played T-ball, baseball, football, and basketball. After suffering several concussions in football, he turned to the gym and started weightlifting, which immediately became a passion of his and a method David used to relieve stress. The gym remained his “Happy Place.” He shared this passion with others by becoming a personal trainer and signing many online partnerships. He was a role model, mentor, and confidant to students at Cherry High School where he shared his passion of sports and competition by coaching football and track.
In David’s desire to follow in his father’s footsteps he joined the Air Force right out of high school. He completed his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas, after which he completed Security Forces Training, returning to Minnesota soon after. Senior Airman Hardy was a steadfast member of the 934th Security Forces Squadron, United States Air Force Reserve, who could be counted on to encourage his fellow Airmen to succeed, especially when it came to physical fitness. His presence will be missed within his unit.
It was within the 934th Security Forces Squadron where he met his fiancé, Lexy. David and Lexy got engaged in the fall of 2021 and he lovingly stepped into the role as a father figure to her daughter, Marley.
David was currently employed at Legacy Restorations in St. Cloud, Minn., and enjoyed all aspects of his work.
David did everything with passion. His self-discipline, competitive and loving nature were an inspiration to everyone in his life. He was an incredible son, brother, uncle and friend who deeply loved his family and was always willing and eager to lend a hand wherever needed. David left a lasting impression on everyone he met, he was loved by many, and his legacy will never be forgotten by those who were fortunate enough to have him in their life.
David is survived by his parents, David & Laurie Hardy of Nashwauk; his sisters, Sara (Jon) Gray of Chisholm and Katy Hardy (Hunter) of Nashwauk; his siblings: Dustin Reini of Buhl, Cassie (Michael) Lundquist of Cloquet, Minn., and Pam (Travis) Polo of Carlton, Minn.; his nieces & nephews: Monica, Aurora, Calyb, Kaden and Colton; his fiancé, Lexy Schneider and her daughter Marley of St. Cloud; his Godfather, Gary Yuhala of Hibbing; and many aunts, uncles, cousins.
David was preceded in death by his mom, Kelli (Nasby) Hardy; his grandparents: Leonard and Marlene Hardy, and Grandma Geraldine Nasby; his aunt, Ellen Anderson; and Godmother, Roberta Nasby.
Italics: “I can do all things through Him who strengthens me.” Philippians 4:13
A Memorial service will be held at noon Monday, May 9, at the Nashwauk Alliance Church.
Visitation will be held at the Nashwauk Alliance Church on Sunday, May, 8 2022 from 5 – 7 p.m. and on Monday, May 9, beginning at 11 a.m.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Hibbing. To sign the online guestbook or to send condolences please visit rangefuneralhomes.com.
