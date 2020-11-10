David C. Pogorelc, 61, of Chisholm, died Sunday, Nov. 8, 2020, at his home.
He was born Sept. 28, 1959, in Chisholm to Eugene and Loretta (Wirtanen) Pogorelc. He was a lifelong Chisholm resident and high school graduate. David worked for Iracore International in Hibbing and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was united in marriage to Patti Putkonen on April 17, 1980. He would always go to great lengths to brighten Patti’s day and make her laugh. David also loved spending time with his family and friends and looked forward to making his famous “fish fry” get-togethers for them in the Summer.
David will be forever missed by his father, Eugene; wife, Patti; daughters, Billie Jo (Jamie) Halverson and Molly Pogorelc; grandchildren: Jaxie, Frankie, Taneli, Easton and Everett; sisters, Carole McLaughlin, Shirley Langham, Bonnie (Pete) Soliz; many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother; and brother, Tom.
A private family service will take place at a later date.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service in Chisholm. To sign the guest book online and leave a memorial message please visit: www.ruppfuneralhome.com.
