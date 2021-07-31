David Brian Pavlich, 67, of Tower, died Thursday, July 22, 2021, of complications from Acute Myeloma Leukemia at Vermilion Senior Living in Tower, Minn.
He was born May 22, 1954, at Mt. Sinai Hospital, Chicago Ill., the son of Jack B. and Evelyn Pavlich. Dave graduated from Morton West High School in 1972. After graduation, Dave followed in his father’s footsteps and became a plumber in Chicago (Local Union 130). He was the youngest foreman to work for Litvin Plumbing, a pioneer in high rise construction plumbing. In 1987 Dave graduated with honors with an Associate in Arts degree from Morton College in Cicero, Ill. Dave was an avid hunter and fisherman and loved Northern Minnesota. His happiness was being at the family home Logar Dom (“Logger’s Home”) on Armstrong Bay, Lake Vermilion. He will be remembered for his trademark cowboy hat and his cheerful “Good day!” greeting.
Dave is survived by uncles and aunts: Russ and Theresa (Pavlich) Berg and Anthony and Agnes (Pavlich) Yapel, and many cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by parents, Jack and Evelyn (Kasper) Pavlich; and older brother, Jack Pavlich Jr. of Mesa, Ariz.
The family would like to thank the staff at Vermilion Senior Living and Michelle Schloesser for their compassion and care for Dave.
A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at St. Martin’s Catholic Church in Tower. Reverend Father Beau Braun will be the celebrant.
A Gathering time for family and friends will begin one hour prior to the Mass at the church.
Inurnment will follow in the family plot of the Lakeview Cemetery in Tower.
Family services provided by Bauman-Vermilion, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Tower. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com.
