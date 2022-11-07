David Averill, 86, of Chisholm, died at his home on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2022.
He was born in Hill City, Minn., on July 28, 1936, to Fordis and Eva (Yeager) Averill. “Bud” graduated high school in Hill City and was drafted into the Army where he served as an office clerk in Baumholder, Germany.
On June 8, 1963, David married Christie Simonsen. The two were soulmates and lifelong companions.
They had three children—Duane, Diane, and Darin.
He worked for Erie Mining Company (Cleveland Cliffs) in Aurora, Minn., as an electronics technician repairing radios and remote control locomotives. He retired in 1990 after 32 years of service.
Bud loved camping and fishing, attempting to fix (and usually succeeding) just about anything, feeding the white squirrels in the backyard, and socializing with his many friends over a cup of coffee at the local McDonalds.
He is survived by son Duane (Lori) and granddaughter Catori of Rochester, Minn.; daughter Diane of Blaine; son Darin (Shannon) and grandchildren Jordan, Sophia, and Lincoln of Hudson, Wis.
He was preceded in death by his wife Christie and his parents.
Memorials are preferred to Chisholm United Methodist Church.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Nov., 12, at the Chisholm United Methodist church with Rev. Terry Tilton officiating. The service will be at 11 a.m. with visitation one hour prior.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home & Cremation Service
