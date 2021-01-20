David Arnold Cope, 70, of Aurora, died suddenly Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at Essentia Health – Northern Pines in Aurora.
David was born Aug. 4, 1950, in Cloquet, Minn., to James and Marie (Westlund) Cope. Following high school he served in the U.S. Army. Later, he married Mary Lou Ojibway. David worked for Sappi wood products for nearly 15 years.
Survivors include his sons, David Alan Cope, Jesse Cope and Daniel Cope-Holmes; nine grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; siblings: Ruth Schmitz, Sylvia Thelen, Alice Miller, Linda Kesty, Patricia (Pat) Holmes, Rudy Cope and Dwayne Cope.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his wife, Mary Lou.
A Celebration of Life for David will be held at a later date.
Arrangements by Ziemer-Moeglein-Shatava Funeral Home in Aurora.
