David Alan Geary went home to be with his Lord and Savior on March 2, 2021.
Dave was born to Donald and Betty McCaughey in Wilkinsburg, Pa., on Jan. 1, 1943. From age five to age fifteen, Dave was raised in Manila, Philippines while his father helped establish the Far East Broadcasting Company as missionaries. After moving back to the US, he resided in Redfield, S.D., where he graduated high school in 1961. He then attended and graduated from Northern State University in Aberdeen, S.D., with a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration. Following graduation, he then attended Hub City Bible Institute, which is now Trinity Bible College in pursuit of pastoral ministry.
On May 20,1965, Dave married Karen Schliebe from Aberdeen, S.D., after knowing each other since childhood. Together they raised three sons Troy, Jeremy and Joshua, and mentored many more.
Dave had a great love for his Savior Jesus Christ and a servant’s heart. He was called into pastoral ministry while still in college and faithfully served the Lord for over 40 years by pastoring churches in Kansas City, Mo.; Lincoln, Neb.; Gering, Neb.; Aberdeen, S.D.; Virginia, Minn.; and Milford, Neb. Together, Dave and Karen touched many lives throughout their years of Spiritual leadership. Dave retired from full-time ministry in 2012 and moved to Arkansas to be closer to his family and continued to serve as a layman at Northwest Church in Bentonville, Ark.
Dave was passionate about crossing denominational lines and uniting believers. This was demonstrated through his leadership of numerous evangelistic and discipleship programs, as well as community involvement in various Ministerial associations, Vacation Bible Schools, Church camps, Kiwanis clubs and the Teammates mentorship program.
Throughout his life, Dave had a great love of music and an amazing voice which he used to bless others at weddings, funerals, and a variety of community events.
One of Dave’s favorite pastimes was watching sports. He liked watching almost any sport on tv and attending games with his boys and friends. His favorite teams included the Green Bay Packers, Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Dodgers.
Dave is survived by his mother, Betty; his wife, Karen; his three sons, Troy, Jeremy, Josh (Tiffany); five grandchildren, Sabine, Aidan, Aubrynn, Braydon and Brandt; two brothers, Timothy (Gloria) and Michael (Janis).
He was preceded in death by his father (Donald); and grandparents.
Although we will deeply miss his presence here on earth, we rejoice in knowing that Dave now receives his eternal blessing in heaven.
A Celebration of Dave’s life will be held on Saturday, March 13, at 10:30 a.m., with a reception to follow.
Visitation with family and close friends will be on Friday night, March 12 from 6-8 p.m. Both events will be held at Southland City Church located at 17297 Glacier Way Rosemount, MN 55068.
