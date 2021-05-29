There will be a Memorial Mass held for David Terdan at the Side Lake Chapel (Blessed Sacrament) at 10:30 am on July 2nd, 2021. A brief visitation will proceed the Mass on that date. An informal luncheon will follow at 11:45am at the Side Lake Recreation Center Pavilion. All are invited to attend.

