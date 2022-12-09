Dave Tuttle
Dave Tuttle, 71, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Essentia Health—Virginia. His kindness and generosity will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Dave Tuttle, 71, died Thursday, Dec. 12, 2022, at Essentia Health—Virginia. His kindness and generosity will be greatly missed by his family and all who knew him.
Dave was born in Marshalltown, Iowa, but grew to call Virginia his home. He was an active member of the community and spend many hours volunteering for town festivals and events. He also was proud to serve on many committees.
Dave was an avid Minnesota sports fan and he and his daughter didn’t miss a Twins opening day at Target Field. He shared a love of the Minnesota Vikings and drum corps with his son.
Dave liked going to lunch and dinners with his wife and friends, enjoyed his neighbors and did business at Holiday and Natural Harvest and considered those who worked there his friends.
Cherish every day with your loved ones as you never know which day will be your last.
Dave is survived by his wife, Carolyn; children, Lezli (Jeff) and Kyle (Danielle); and his granddaughter, Quinn. He is also survived by his brothers: Bruce, Jeff, Eric and Matt and their families; sister- and brother-in-law, Kay and Peter, and brother-in-law, Tom and their families; and close family friend, Michael.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents, Lyle and Bev; Carolyn’s parents, Milton and Violet Peterson; sister-in-law, Margaret; and brother-in-law, Russell.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be made out to Revive Virginia, Friends of Public Safety or BrewFest.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Family Services provided by Bauman-Cron, A Bauman Family Funeral Home in Virginia. To share condolences online, please see: www.baumanfuneralhome.com .
