Dave “Mark” Conaway passed away peacefully at home with his wife at his side on April 25, 2022.
He was born Dec. 23, 1950, in Virginia, Minn., to Lyle and Patricia (Ulicsni) Conaway. Except for two years in the US Army, Dave lived in Virginia, mostly in Ridgewood, spending as much time as possible at the family cabin on Black Duck Lake, and then for the past 3½ years at “The Shack” in Silverdale.
On Sept. 16, 2006, he married the love of his life, Mary Lou Pecarina, who survives him. He is also survived by siblings: Dan (Shirley) of Orr, Minn., Kate (Nick) Pershern of Virginia, Kurt (Deb) of Eveleth, Scott of Two Harbors, Maureen Holappa of Virginia, Brian (Diane) of Britt, and Pete of Virginia. His children: Cleet (Deb) of Virginia, and Emy (Jason) Minzel of Princeton, MN, and their daughter Danica; stepson, Steven (Kim) Baranzelli of Virginia; and an assortment of nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; favorite aunts, Lorraine Dundas and Flossie Ulicsni; plus many other aunts, uncles, and cousins; also Roberta Passi (mother of Cleet and Steven). There will be many great friends waiting for Dave with a cold beer.
At Dave’s request there will be no funeral service. A celebration will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Range Funeral Home in Virginia.
