Darryle E. Volker, 73 of Floodwood, Minn., passed away on May 9, 2022, in Duluth, Minn. at the Solvay Hospice House.
He was born in Grand Rapids, Minn., on July 20, 1948, to Arend and Barbara (Peck) Volker. Darryle grew up in Goodland, Minn., on a small farm with his large family. He attended Nashwauk-Keewatin High School and went on to attend trade school for welding. Darryle served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army as military police. For many years, Darryle was a heavy equipment operator and did road maintenance all over Saint Louis County.
He married Tracy (Hutchinson) Volker in 2002 and together they moved to Floodwood where they had their home in the country. Darryle was through and through a nature guy and had always been an avid outdoorsman. He loved to trap game and of course hunt and fish. He was passionate about being a sportsman and taught gun safety for many years. Always a Minnesota sports fan, he loved the Twins. Above all, Darryle was a family guy and adored his grandchildren, never missing a sporting event or game.
He was a happy go lucky guy who never complained one bit. Darryle was always meeting new people and wanted to hear their stories and know where they were from. You couldn’t take him anywhere without running in to someone he knew.
Darryle is survived by his wife, Tracy Volker; children, Tracie (James) Cesar, Chad (Holly) Volker and Mathew (Jessica) Karasek; siblings: Jerry (Sharon) Volker, Loren Volker, Kenny (Merri Jo) Volker, Virginia Duncan, Liz (Bruce) Field, Randy (Teresa) Volker, Merlin (Karen) Volker and Jeff (Peggy) Volker; grandkids: Matthew, Zachary, Alyssa, Sam, Steph, Elijha, Jonah, Miah and Noah; great-grandchildren, Remi and Rylee with one on the way, baby Aubree; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; granddaughter, Jenna Volker; and an infant brother.
A graveside service will be held at noon on Friday, May 27, at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Goodland. Military honors will be presented at the cemetery at 12:15 p.m.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence please visit us at www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
