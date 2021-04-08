Darryl Denning Anderson, 83, of Hibbing, died Saturday, April 3, 2021, at Fairview Range Medical Center of Hibbing.
Darryl was born Oct. 20, 1937, in Eyota, Minn., to Norman and Lorraine Anderson. He was a United States Army Veteran and had worked for Northern Castings. He was a Loving Husband, Brother, Father, Grandpa and Great Grandpa. Darryl was an avid outdoorsman, fisherman and hunter, and had a great love for all animals. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 83 with his son Fred and daughter Diane at his side. He will be sorely missed by all.
Darryl is survived by his children, Fred, Bruce, Scott, Diane (Terry); three grandchildren, Andy (Lindsay), Tamra (Justin), Sandra; and nine great-grandchildren; brothers, Bill (Millie) Anderson and Bob Anderson; sisters, Marjorie Pikula Mary (Nick) Gerulli and Myrna (Leonard) Magnuson.
He is joining his late wife Betty Anderson and his parents.
Funeral services for Darryl will be 1 p.m., Tuesday, April 13, at the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. The Rev. Rod Tuomi will officiate.
Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service at the funeral home on Tuesday.
Interment will be in Zim Cemetery in Zim, Minn. Military Honors will be accorded by the Mid-Range Honor Guard at the committal service in Zim.
Arrangements are with the Dougherty Funeral Home of Hibbing. To leave an online message of condolence, please visit us at; www.doughertyofhibbing.com.
