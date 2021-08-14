Darrell Wesley Harwood, 98, passed away on July 17, 2020.
He is survived by his daughters, Gail Harwood, Shelley Albracht, Terri Harwood; sons, Darrell Wayne (Vicki) Harwood, Richard (Connie) Harwood; five grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.
Darrell was preceded in death by his parents, John Alexander Harwood and Hilda Hagen Harwood; and his loving wife, Pearl Scheer Harwood.
A visitation service will be held for Darrell on Saturday, Sept. 4, at 2:30 p.m. at the Bigfork Presbyterian Church, Bigfork Minnesota, followed by a Memorial Service at 3 p.m.
Burial will be at the Bigfork Cemetery following the service with Military Honors.
Arrangements are with the Rowe Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Grand Rapids, MN. To sign the online guestbook or send condolences visit www.rowefuneralhomeandcrematory.com.
