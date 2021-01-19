Darrell Patrick Pearson of Vista, Calif., returned to his Heavenly home on the morning of Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at his home.
Darrell was born July 23, 1951, in Virginia, Minn., to Leonard & Virginia (Turner) Pearson and baptized in the Catholic faith on Feb. 19, 1952, in Virginia.
He graduated from Mountain Iron High School in 1969 and worked at Minntac for several years before moving to California.
He worked at Lockheed Martin Corporation in Burbank, Calif., for many years until moving to Vista and became the Manager of Hydrex Pest Control until his retirement.
He was united in marriage to his best friend Lynda Lee Tomlinson on Aug. 5, 1978, in LaCrescenta, Calif., and they were married 42 years until her death on Dec. 22, 2020.
Darrell was blessed with a large family, being the baby he was somewhat pampered and given lots of attention. He was very funny and kept us all laughing while growing up and had a memory like an elephant. He studied the Civil War for years and could remember every detail he ever read on it.
Darrell is survived by sisters, Nancy (Thomas) Dostal of Chisholm, Minn., and Bonnie (Gene) Wright of Larkspur, Colo.; stepsons, Robert Oncher and Thomas Oncher; sister-in-law, Priscilla Pearson; brother-in-law, Pete Einerson; nieces: Lori Maki, Shannon Banavides, Darnell Foix, Christie Gerlach, Kathy Richmond, Paige Champac and Heather Fritsch; nephews: Roger Maki, Brian Maki, Todd Maki, Mark Maki, Paul Maki, Phillip Pearson, Dale Pearson, Craig Lee, Frank Callahan, Ernie Clark and Patrick Callahan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Lynda Pearson; brothers: Robert D. Pearson, Richard A. Pearson, Rodney L. Pearson and Roger D. Pearson; sisters, Linda Lee Einerson, Patricia Lewis who passed Nov. 11, 2020; stepson, Al Oncher.
Darrell enjoyed camping on the beaches of the Pacific ocean especially near Morro Bay which was one of his favorite places on earth. He loved being in the mountainous areas of the San Jacinto Mountains, Hemet and Idyllwild.
He liked nothing more than to be out hunting for partridge & other wild game. Something he had done with his big brothers since he was a little boy.
The man, the myth, the legend... Darrell was like the ‘Fonz.’ He could snap his fingers and things could happen.
His final resting place along with wife, Lynda, will be the beautiful Pacific Ocean off the coast of Carlsbad Beach where they spent many weekends camping.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.