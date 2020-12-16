Darrell Lee Anderson, 74, died Monday, Dec. 7, 2020, in New Brighton.
He was born in Soudan on Sept. 14, 1946, to Ellen and Gilbert Anderson of Tower. He graduated from Tower High School, Ely Junior College, and the University of Minnesota in Duluth. Darrell received a master's degree in mathematics from the University of Colorado in Greeley. He worked as a secondary teacher at various schools in Minnesota. Darrell worked as a computer analyst at Toro Company in later years. He was an avid sportsman, loving to hunt and fish.
He leaves behind a wife, Gail; a daughter, Kimberly; a step-daughter, Jenny; and four grandchildren; a sister, Jill; and a brother, Terry.
Darrell was preceded in death by his mother and father.
As per the immediate family's wishes, there will be no funeral services.
