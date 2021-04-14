Darrell Eldon Bartell, 85, of Babbitt, Minn., passed away peacefully with family by his side on Saturday, April 10, 2021.
He was born to Norma (Rowe) and Eldon Bartell on Oct. 27, 1935, in Remer, Minn. He was united in marriage to Barbara Miller on Oct. 28, 1951. Darrell worked for Reserve Mining Company for 31 years until he retired. He also worked part time for Phil Clark Cabinetry and remodeled cabins at the Escape Resort in Babbitt.
After retirement Darrell began relief woodcarving. He made several pictures, clocks, bird houses, whirly gigs and wooden toys for his grandchildren. Darrell loved playing the harmonica and going to jams in Arizona. He and Barbara were snowbirds and resided in Yuma, Ariz., for 29 years.
Darrell is survived by his wife of 69 years, Barbara Bartell of Babbitt; sister, Faye Bundy of Grand Rapids, Minn.; brother, Lester Bartell, Talmoon, Minn.; daughter, Linda (Dan) Huff of Babbitt; son, Rick (Dina Olson) Bartell of St. Paul, Minn.; son, Allen Bartell of Babbitt; son, Randy (Carol) Bartell of Richmond, Minn.; and son, Darrell (Julie) Bartell JR of Big Lake, Minn.; 15 grandchildren; 43 great-grandchildren with another on the way; and three great-great-grandchildren with another two on the way. Darrell also was very proud to have Ricky Bush, Babbitt, as an honorary great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Norma and Eldon Bartell; sister, Vivian Bennett; and grandson, Shawn Parker Bartell.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, April 17 at the Evangelical Lutheran Church in Babbitt.
Visitation will be for one hour prior. Please follow social distancing guidelines and masks are required.
Graveside service at Argo Cemetery in Babbitt to follow immediately after.
A luncheon will be held at the Babbitt Municipal Center gymnasium.
Family arrangements have been entrusted to Kerntz Funeral Home of Ely.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.