Darrell Dean Williams, 52, of Embarrass, Minn., died Friday, July 17, 2020, at Essentia Health-St. Mary’s Medical Center in Duluth.
He was born Nov. 7, 1967, to George and Arvilla (Kountryman) Williams in Hopkins, Minn.
Darrell grew up on the Iron Range and has attended school in Babbitt and Gilbert. Following high school, Darrell attended Eveleth Vocational College, where he studied to be a millwright. He had been employed by Mathison Tire in Virginia and Mesabi Bituminous. Darrell was united in marriage to Christina Vancamp on March 23, 1990. He enjoyed fixing cars, sandblasting repair, fishing and being outdoors. He will be greatly missed, especially by his “little side-kick” Adela Orth.
Darrell is survived by his wife, Christina; three children, Loni Jean, Sheena and Drake Williams; three granddaughters; his mother, Arvilla Elg; brothers, Kenny Hendricks, George Williams and Dale Williams; sisters, Betty Burke and Pam Johnson; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, George; and four brothers: Eugene, Ronald, Scott Williams and Keith Gregory.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.