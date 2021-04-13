Darlene V. 'Dolly" Harlander, 80, of Chisholm, died Sunday, April 4, 2021. She left us while sleeping peacefully at her residence in Chisholm.
She was born Sept. 19, 1940, in Holdingford, Minn., to Joseph and Hattie "Peggy" (Langner) Harlander. She graduated from Chisholm High School in 1958. After graduating, she began working at the Chisholm Memorial Hospital in the office until its closure and then went on to work for the Mesaba Clinic in Hibbing until her retirement. Dolly was a lifelong Chisholm resident. Faith and family were important to her. She was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church. Dolly was generous and had a warm and giving heart. She was always willing to help others and gave freely to support others in need. Dolly loved and treasured her family and took pride in their accomplishments. She embraced every moment she had with family. Her smile was genuine and her giggle was infectious. On Saturday nights, she could be found at the Hibbing Raceway cheering on her family. She was a fan of the Daytona 500 and Dale Earnhardt. Dolly was a voracious reader and passed that love of reading on to her nieces and nephews. Dolly enjoyed jigsaw puzzles, berry picking, and collecting Betty Boop and Coca Cola memorabilia. She was known for her grace, wit, kindness, and flash of temper that could surface when provoked. Dolly was a strong independent woman who worked hard and paved her own way through life. She was a great role model for her nieces and nephews.
Dolly is survived by her siblings: Delphine Lundstrom, Geraldine Johannessohn, Eugene, Duane, William (Jean), and Ronald (Cathy) Harlander; sister-in-law, Sherry; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Clinton; sister-in-law, Janice; and brother-in-law, Larry Johannessohn.
She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.
A private family service will be held with Fr. Paul Strommer officiating.
Interment will be in the Chisholm Cemetery.
Arrangements are entrusted to Rupp Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Chisholm. wwww.ruppfuneralhome.com.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.