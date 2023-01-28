Darlene Mary Elizabeth Graupman
Darlene Mary Elizabeth Graupman, 91, of Babbitt, passed away Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at Babbitt Carefree Living suddenly after a short illness.
Darlene was born on September 19, 1931, at home on a farm near Winsted, Minn. The story was told that she was only about 4 pounds at birth and slept in a shoe box near the kitchen wood burning stove for a time. Darlene was the oldest of five children born to Elwin W. and Julia B. (Paul) Stuedemann. She began her education in a country school outside of Glencoe, Minn., in first grade and in the 4th grade moved to 1st Lutheran Parochial School, Glencoe. She was confirmed at 1st Lutheran Church. As a teenager, she helped out by driving tractor on the family farm and working various jobs including at restaurants and as a nanny in Plato, MN. It was at Plato, that she met the love of her life, Earl Graupman. They were married on October 28, 1950. They made their first home in Plato and later moved to Babbitt, Minn., in 1956 to work at the new taconite mine, Reserve Mining Company.
Darlene lovingly raised her three children, Sandra (Kevin) Gibson, Steven (Linda) Graupman and Shelly (Darrell) Zillmer. She was blessed with 10 Grandchildren: Julie (Dan) Viren, Scott (Lisa) Gibson, Travis (Andrea) Gibson, Ross (Dawn) Graupman, Neil (Christina) Graupman, Amy (Matthew) Eldridge, Tony Zillmer, Teri (Chris) Iverson, Tyler Zillmer and Tracy (Leeland) Campion. She had 20 Great Grandchildren and recently met her life’s goal of becoming a Great-Great Grandmother and was thrilled to learn of another great-great on the way!
Besides being a wonderful house wife and mother, Darlene was a devoted member of Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd, holding several offices in the Ladies Guild. She had a passion for sewing beautiful quilts for World Relief and for each of her Grandchildren and Greats. She once said she had sewed a thousand quilts! Some of her interests were catching all the Twins games she possibly could and keeping score, league bowling, late night card games with her best friend, Gert Jensen, Boy Scout Den Mother, active in PTA, Garden Club, blueberry picking, fishing, canning, cross stitching and crafts. She made beautiful items from sea shells which she picked up at Mexico Beach, FL, where she and Earl enjoyed being snowbirds. Traveling with Earl to Hawaii and Alaska were treasured memories.
Darlene retired from working many years at the Ely Nursing Home as a CNA. She was known for going above and beyond her duties for the residents.
Darlene was preceded in death by her parents, siblings, Loraine, Roger and Willis, husband Earl of 55 years, daughter Shelly, grandson Tyler, several sister and brother-in-laws.
Funeral services will be held at Lutheran Church of the Good Shepherd on Saturday, January 28, 2023 at 11 a.m. with visitation for one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at Amanda Cemetery Annex in Waasa Township, Minn., and a reception at the Junction Hotel in Babbitt.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
