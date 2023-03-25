Darlene M. (Potter) Stalboerger

Darlene M. (Potter) Stalboerger, 84, of Babbitt, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital.

To plant a tree in memory of Darlene Stalboerger as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load entries