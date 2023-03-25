Darlene M. (Potter) Stalboerger
Darlene M. (Potter) Stalboerger, 84, of Babbitt, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital.
Darlene M. (Potter) Stalboerger
Darlene M. (Potter) Stalboerger, 84, of Babbitt, passed away Monday, March 20, 2023, at the Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital.
She was born July 20, 1938, in Spooner, WI and lived in Trego, WI at what was known as the White Pine Farm. Moved when she was 3 yrs old to what was known as Web’s Place. Her father, John W. Potter, was a milk hauler to a creamery in Shell Lake, WI and her mother was Katherine VanHooser Potter.
She went to a one room country school from about 1944 to 1949 (1st, 2nd and 3rd grade). Then moved to Hibbing, MN in October 1949, spent 2 years in middle school in North Hibbing and then attended Junior and Senior High School until the end of 9th grade.
The family moved to Babbitt, Minn., in July 1953, where her dad John went to work for Reserve Mining Company. She graduated from Ely Memorial High School in 1956.
Darlene married George Stalboerger on July 23, 1957. They had 2 children, Mark Stalboerger and Susan (Paul) Scherer; 3 grandchildren, John (Feliesha) Scherer, Jason (Beth) Staqlboerger and Lisa (Brandon) Lintz; 5 great grandchildren, Lucas and Blake Stalboerger, Hailey and McKenzie Lintz and Ove Scherer.
Darlene also leaves behind special twin nieces, Jenny (Steve) Iveland and Jessica (Joe) Miller and their family’s. Sisters-in-law, Laverne (Leander) Stalboerger, Betty (Marvin) Stalboerger, and Norma (Bernard) Stalboerger and many other nieces and nephews. Also the love of her life and family dog Mandy who will miss her terribly.
She sold Avon for many years and then went on to be a Certified Dietary Supervisor at the Ely Bloomenson Hospital. She and George retired together in 1993. They spent many wonderful years at their cabin in Wisconsin.
There will be no funeral per her request. A grave side ceremony will be held when the weather permits.
Arrangements are with the Landmark Funeral Home in Virginia.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.
Add an entry as anonymous
Report
Watch the guestbook.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.